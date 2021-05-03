JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.4% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $215.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.