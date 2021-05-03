VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 43.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,269,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,493,515 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $147,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,370,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

