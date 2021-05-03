Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Makes New $226,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after buying an additional 345,855 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS opened at $82.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.82.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.