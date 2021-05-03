-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Amarin posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Amarin’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $870,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.14. 24,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,574. Amarin has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 2.58.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.