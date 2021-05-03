Analysts Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) PT at $105.94

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $123.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.93. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

