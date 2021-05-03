Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 117.18% from the company’s current price.

AACQ stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. Artius Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Artius Acquisition by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

