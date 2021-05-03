ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 635,157 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 635,157 shares during the period. SPX FLOW makes up 4.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $78,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,864,000 after acquiring an additional 375,264 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $5,158,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.76. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

