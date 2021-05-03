Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 0.9% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock remained flat at $$27.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $28.86.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.