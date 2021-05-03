Teck Resources (TECK.B) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$32.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$31.50 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Teck Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$32.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

4/6/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$31.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$26.22. The company had a trading volume of 311,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,438. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$11.01 and a 1-year high of C$29.81. The stock has a market cap of C$13.94 billion and a PE ratio of -16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.56.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

