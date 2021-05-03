T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 3.1% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 106,837 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 97.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $179.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

