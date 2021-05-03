Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,738,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 464,017 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 411,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 294,084 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLAB stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $804.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

