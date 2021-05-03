Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 385 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after acquiring an additional 70,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.24.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,829.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $38,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 502 shares in the company, valued at $32,193.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,561. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.