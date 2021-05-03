Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

VLO opened at $73.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.08. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,464.51, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Valero Energy by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

