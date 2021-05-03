Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.54. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $79.58.

