Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

