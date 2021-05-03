75,000 Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $29.66.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $784.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

