Mizuho Securities USA LLC Lowers Holdings in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its holdings in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,313 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.84% of Galileo Acquisition worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Galileo Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GLEO stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 33,749 shares of Galileo Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $338,164.98.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.