LifePro Asset Management Sells 27,846 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LifePro Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,846 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $173.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.12. The company has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

