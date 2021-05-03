Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $117.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.
Shares of EMN stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.04. The company had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 65,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 50.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 85.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
