Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $117.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.04. The company had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,870. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 65,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 50.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 85.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

