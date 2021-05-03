Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,636 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for approximately 1.0% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $246.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.00 and its 200 day moving average is $222.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a PE ratio of 388.61, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.