Credit Suisse Group Increases Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $235.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $224.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $224.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.42. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The company has a market capitalization of $155.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 44.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

