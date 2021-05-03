Cwm LLC Has $20.49 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 43.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 56.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.04.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $247.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

