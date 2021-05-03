Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $666,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

SCHH stock opened at $44.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.