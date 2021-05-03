Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

