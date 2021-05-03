Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 108,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,090 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $108.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average is $103.85. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.