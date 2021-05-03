Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,868,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,198,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $176.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day moving average is $171.59. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $93.03 and a 1-year high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

