AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,580 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Cigna were worth $95,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Cigna by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 289.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 7.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock valued at $47,208,656 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $249.01 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $256.74. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

