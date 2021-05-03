Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,000 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up about 2.1% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth about $1,728,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 47,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $108.47 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $112.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average of $92.41.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

