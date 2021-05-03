47,000 Shares in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Acquired by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 443,000 shares in the company, valued at $695,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HDSN opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

