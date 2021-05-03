AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,546 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $123,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PEP stock opened at $144.16 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.45. The stock has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

