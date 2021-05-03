BCK Partners Inc. Sells 1,642 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BCK Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Corning accounts for 1.2% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,367,228 shares of company stock worth $3,058,983,580. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $44.21 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 221.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.