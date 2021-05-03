Signature Chain (SIGN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,401.00

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Signature Chain has a market cap of $3.08 million and $16,401.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00068502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.93 or 0.00873658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00098327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.19 or 0.09195036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00045831 BTC.

Signature Chain is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

