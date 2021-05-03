PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post sales of $268.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.25 million to $273.37 million. PRA Group reported sales of $251.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

PRAA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.80. 613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $47.35.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

