Safe Bulkers (SB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.61 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. 19,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,114. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.95.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile
Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.
