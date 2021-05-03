Safe Bulkers (SB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.61 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Shares of SB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. 19,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,114. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.38.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.