Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.50 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $274.77 or 0.00477323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $18.34 billion and approximately $3.50 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

