The Graph (GRT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $159.65 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00002801 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and $159.65 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00068502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.93 or 0.00873658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00098327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.19 or 0.09195036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00045831 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

GRT is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

