iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $113.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

