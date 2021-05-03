Avenue 1 Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $65.96 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

