Analysts Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target at $66.00

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,972. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 33,940 shares of company stock worth $1,784,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

