Short Interest in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Declines By 18.5%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.
OVID stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $243.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 209,168 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 134,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
Featured Article: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.