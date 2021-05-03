Short Interest in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Declines By 18.5%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

OVID stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $243.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 209,168 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 134,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

