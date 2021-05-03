AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 22,691 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,691 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $33,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after acquiring an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,643,000 after acquiring an additional 72,749 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,925.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,720.56.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,570.98 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $570.01 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9,818.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,531.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,587.12.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.