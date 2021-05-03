Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Raised by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,251 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.09% of Phillips 66 worth $30,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 106,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,516 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $80.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

