Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix worth $39,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Equinix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total value of $1,075,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $720.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $687.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $709.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 141.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $827.21.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

