Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Down 18.4% in April

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.46.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 38.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.08% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

