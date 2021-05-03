Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $347.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $347.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

LII has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $335.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a one year low of $173.24 and a one year high of $348.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.33.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $564,688.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,821.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 2,211.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lennox International by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after acquiring an additional 125,821 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $3,534,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Lennox International by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

