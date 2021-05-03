Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Drops By 18.6%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSL opened at $94.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $95.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

