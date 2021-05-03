Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $234.31 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.91.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

