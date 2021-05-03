Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 5,128 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $230.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.98. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $155.08 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,036 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,889. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.