Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

MMP opened at $46.77 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

