Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Vistra were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after buying an additional 1,609,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 319,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after purchasing an additional 467,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vistra by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,229,000 after purchasing an additional 673,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Vistra by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

